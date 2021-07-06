Kern County sees 14 homicides in June, including 2 officer-involved shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The month of June had roughly the same number of homicides authorities investigated last year, but Kern County’s homicide count is slightly higher than its record-breaking total in 2020.

After 14 deaths reported in June, Kern County had 66 homicides by the end of the month, compared to 62 at that time last year. One homicide last year, however, involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Rosamond. Below is a list of each case and the known circumstances:

On June 2, Bakersfield Police officers were called to an alley on South H Street and Ming Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. His body was found at around 3 AM that day, and no suspects were announced. His identity has not been released.

On June 6 the Sheriff’s Office was called to an area of Highway 58, about one mile west of the Sand Canyon exit, where 33-year-old Gabriel Barraza Acosta was found dead with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. It’s unknown at this time where Acosta is from, and no arrests were announced in the case.

On June 9, Bakersfield police swarmed a parking lot on Oak Street, outside the Hampton Inn and Chinatown Buffet. A man had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle parked there. According to BPD, 40-year-old Billy Anthony Avila was killed by 24-year-old Angel Cordero and 20-year-old Jerry Ortega. 45-year-old Sabino Ramos was accused of acting as an accessory. All face gang charges in the case as well.

Another man killed that day is still waiting to be identified. His body was discovered on a “private property” in the area of Sherwood and Wildwood in Wasco. A coroner’s release revealed he had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been announced.

Kern County’s first prison homicide of the year happened June 11 at Kern Valley State Prison. 40-year-old Artemio Gomez was a Delano native serving a 29-year sentence for multiple charges, including armed carjacking, robbery and unlawful sex with a minor out of Orange County. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Gomez was attacked by Marcos Lomeli, 37, and Albeto Mejia, 27. Gomez died from multiple stab wounds by weapons the inmates allegedly created.

The next night, a string of car crashes in Central Bakersfield left a man dead and the suspect in critical condition at a hospital. According to BPD, the unidentified suspect rammed a vehicle on Jewett Avenue, then hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Q and Columbus streets. After that, BPD says the driver drove off and slammed head-on into Everardo Perez, Jr, a local barber and father of 2 children. Perez died at a hospital, and BPD said they would seek homicide charges against the driver once he recovers. The other victims survived the rampage.

The next day, BPD officers were involved in a gunfight with a suspect in Southeast Bakersfield. On June 13, BPD says Jose Ruiz III failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led officers on a brief chase down Martin Luther King Boulevard, before crashing at the intersection of MLK and Brundage Lane. BPD says Ruiz left the vehicle and exchanged fire with officers, then fired again while beneath the Highway 58 overpass. The pursuit made its way to the Fiesta Food Market on Cottonwood and Padre, where police say they shot Ruiz when he tried to carjack someone at gunpoint. Ruiz was fatally shot again while sitting in the parking lot. Police said he had still been armed at the time.

On June 14, Bakersfield Police were called to the 3000 block of Wilson Road for reports of a man screaming, and found a victim who had been stabbed. He has not been identified.

On June 19, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated a deadly shooting on Casey Avenue, near County Line Road. 50-year-old Juana Zamora de Rocha was found wounded, and later died after being taken to Delano Regional Medical Center. No suspects have been announced in the case.

On June 24, the Bakersfield Police Department was involved in another deadly shooting. According to BPD, officers tried to pull over a pickup truck near Valley Plaza Mall, but the vehicle took off and led them on a chase that made its way to Highway 99 at Houghton Road. According to BPD, the 3 suspects crashed into a tree at the exit, and bailed. One, 30-year-old Abraham Torres Meza, was armed with a shotgun, according to police. He was shot and killed by a responding officer on the highway. The others, 29-year-old Jorge Retamoza-Martinez and 32-year-old Jose Alberto Perez, were both arrested unharmed. BPD said along with the shotgun, two loaded guns were recovered, along with burglary tools and four catalytic converters.

KCSO went on to investigate a string of deaths. On June 27, the Sheriff’s Office found the body of 40-year-old Valentine Flores Castaneda in an orchard a few miles north of Lerdo Highway, near an aqueduct. At the time KCSO said he appeared to have been shot.

The next morning, KCSO was called to another shooting, this time at a trailer park on Weedpatch Highway near Kerrnita Road. The victim, 28-year-old Jesus Cachu Melgoza, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, the morning of June 29, another body was found in an orchard on East Curnow Road in Bakersfield. The victim, who hasn’t identified, suffered “trauma” to his upper body and head.

Finally, the night of June 30, Bakersfield Police sent a large response to the Northridge Apartments on Q Street for a shooting. Police revealed later that a teen had been shot and killed inside a vehicle at the complex. He was identified as 17-year-old Daniel Ramon Rodriguez.

Anyone with information on any case can call BPD at (661) 327-7111; KCSO at (661) 861-3110; or give an anonymous tip through the Kern Secret Witness program by calling (661) 322-4040.

As previously reported, 2020 was a record year for homicides. KGET’s Homicide Tracker currently counts at least 140 deaths, a combination of criminal and “justified” killings, such as self-defense or law enforcement shootings.