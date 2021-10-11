Kern County DA investigating killing of inmate at Kern Valley State Prison

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Inspector General are investigating the killing of an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano.

Los Angeles resident Jose Aviles, 26, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sept. 9 at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kern County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death was a homicide.

This is the 111th homicide in Kern County so far this year.