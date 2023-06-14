BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has submitted evidence from the Mojave quadruple homicide to the Kern County Crime Lab and requested a Kern Secret Witness reward.

Sheriff officials say the results of the DNA analysis are still pending.

A Kern Secret Witness reward was requested and it is pending approval by the board. Sheriff officials say once the request is approved the reward amount will be announced.

On a 17 News Sunrise segment Sheriff Donny Youngblood said detectives linked evidence from the Mojave homicides to another shooting on H Street in Mojave that happened earlier on the same day.