UPDATE: KCSO identifies body found in vehicle in Ridgecrest

UPDATE (12/8): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead inside his vehicle in Ridgecrest as 41-year-old Christopher Ashley Jacobs.

The department said an investigation of the body determined that Jacobs died from a gunshot wound and that the death has officially been ruled a homicide.

UPDATE: KCSO said the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of an accident at 6:42 a.m. this morning. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 40-year-old man inside a vehicle.

KCSO said the officers noticed that the man had traumatic injuries that were inconsistent with those of a car accident. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a suspected homicide in Inyokern.

The department said the incident happened at Graaf Avenue and N. Oak Lane. No additional information is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information is provided.