BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident as a homicide after finding a victim of a violent assault in the Oildale area.
Deputies were dispatched to China Grade Loop near Stockton Avenue for a report of a shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to officials. Upon deputy arrival, a victim of a violent assault was found.
Officials say the victim of the violent assault was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called out to investigate.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.