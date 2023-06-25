BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident as a homicide after finding a victim of a violent assault in the Oildale area.

Deputies were dispatched to China Grade Loop near Stockton Avenue for a report of a shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to officials. Upon deputy arrival, a victim of a violent assault was found.

Officials say the victim of the violent assault was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called out to investigate.