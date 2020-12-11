UPDATE: Coroner releases name of woman found dead in Cheatham Avenue home

Homicide News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12/11 at 7:58 a.m.): The coroner’s office has identified the woman as Rosie Lee Howard, 73. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide Thursday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Around 6:20 pm, Sheriff’s officials and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue, near Cottonwood Road, to a 911 call where dispatchers heard a verbal argument, a female screaming and mention of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a person dead inside.

Homicide Detectives were originally investigating this as a suspicious death but have since determined it is a homicide.

A woman was detained at the scene but was released after being interviewed by detectives.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News