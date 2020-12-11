UPDATE: Coroner releases name of woman found dead in Cheatham Avenue home

UPDATE (12/11 at 7:58 a.m.): The coroner’s office has identified the woman as Rosie Lee Howard, 73. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide Thursday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Around 6:20 pm, Sheriff’s officials and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue, near Cottonwood Road, to a 911 call where dispatchers heard a verbal argument, a female screaming and mention of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a person dead inside.

Homicide Detectives were originally investigating this as a suspicious death but have since determined it is a homicide.

A woman was detained at the scene but was released after being interviewed by detectives.

We will update this story as we learn more information.