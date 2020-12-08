UPDATE: Man found dead in Buttonwillow orchard died from gunshot wound

UPDATE (12/8): The man who was found dead in an orchard in Buttonwillow last week died from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said 22-year-old Shafter man Ricardo Lopez Jr. had a gunshot wound to his head and that his death has officially been ruled a homicide.

UPDATE (12/2): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 22-year-old Shafter man Ricardo Lopez Jr.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): KCSO said a man who was found dead in orchards in the area of Corn Camp Road and Highway 58 this morning in Buttonwillow has been identified and determined to be someone who had been reported missing.

The department said the name of the man will be released at a later time once his next of kin has been notified of his death. KCSO said the body had suffered traumatic injury but provided no further details.

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Buttonwillow this morning.

The department said at around 7:59 a.m., it received a report of a body near Corn Camp Road and Highway 58. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man. Homicide detectives are now investigating the case as a suspicious death.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.