UPDATE: Man killed in Oildale shooting identified

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): The man killed in a shooting in Oildale Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Glenn Lewis, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 pm, KCSO says they received a report of a shooting in the area of East Highland Drive and Harrison Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. KCSO says the victim was transported to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say there’s no information on a suspect at this time.