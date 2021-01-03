Man shot, killed in Oregon Street shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said a man has died Saturday afternoon following a shooting in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to the 2000 block of Oregon Street at around 3:38 p.m. for a report of a victim of a shooting outside a home. Lt. Joel Swanson said deputies found a man described as Hispanic with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Swanson said witnesses described seeing a vehicle fleeing the area after the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately known if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Oregon Street between Palm Street and Mount Vernon Avenue is closed for the investigation.

Late Friday night, deputies were investigating the county’s first homicide of the new year. A man was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. on Rosewood Avenue, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.