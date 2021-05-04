KCSO investigating homicide in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Wasco.

The department said at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies were sent to the 800 block of Broadway Street after receiving reports of a person down. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from trauma to his body.

KCSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.