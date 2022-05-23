DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide detectives are investigating after a deadly shooting in Delano.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:45 p.m., they received a report of a shooting on Rosa Court near Robert F. Kennedy High School.

Deputies arrived and learned a man had been shot and was already at a local hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

No further information has been made available. Anyone with information can call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.