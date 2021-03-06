KCSO investigating homicide after body of woman found near orchard

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after the body of a woman was found near an orchard northeast of Arvin early this morning.

The department said at around 6:33 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Towerline Road and Buena Vista Boulevard after receiving reports of a dead body. When they arrived, deputies found the body of a woman next to an orchard.

KCSO said the body showed signs of trauma and that homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.