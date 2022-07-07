OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a possible stabbing in Oildale Thursday morning. The incident left a neighborhood in shock, as some key questions remain unanswered.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court at about 7 a.m. Thursday for reports of a woman dead inside of a home. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a possible stab wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some neighbors say they often hear arguing coming from the residence.

“The one thing we do know is that there’s been a lot of arguing over there for quite some time,” said Ronald Smith, a Bakersfield resident. “I asked the interviewer about it he said there’s a deceased person in the house. But we have no idea. That’s as close as we got.”

A chilling scene just north of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane, in what is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“There’s something going on,” said Smith. “But I don’t know what it is.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released, and no arrests have been made in connection to this case. 17 News reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information, but they did not respond to our request for an interview.

If you know anything about this alleged stabbing, you’re encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.