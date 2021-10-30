KCSO investigating death of man found south of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found off a road Saturday afternoon south of McFarland.

Officials said deputies were called to the area of South Garzoli Avenue and Whisler Road at around 1:45 p.m. for a report a body found just off the road. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and the man was pronounced dead.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

No information about any possible suspects was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.