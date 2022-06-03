BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening.

Officials said deputies were called to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.