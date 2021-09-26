KCSO investigating deadly South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died following a shooting Sunday night in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the area of Cannon and Jastro avenues just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies found a man suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

A description of any possible suspects was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.