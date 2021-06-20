KCSO investigating deadly shooting that left 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a person dead Saturday night in Delano.

Officials said deputies were called to the 10000 block of Casey Avenue for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said a female victim was taken to Adventist Health Delano where she was pronounced dead. The victim’s age was not immediately available.

No information about any possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.