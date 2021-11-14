KCSO investigating deadly El Tejon Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Oildale that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

KCSO says deputies were called to the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue for a report of a man down. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was prounced dead.

No suspect information or other details leading up to the shooting were available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.