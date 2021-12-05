KCSO investigating apparent murder-suicide on Hughes Lane in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a suspected murder-suicide Sunday morning in south Bakersfield.

Officials said deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Hughes Lane just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found a woman dead inside the home and a dead man in a vehicle outside the home.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.