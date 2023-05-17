BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Lamont area Monday night that left one person dead.

According to KCSO, the shooting happened on Camino La Jolla Monday night around 8:30 p.m. Deputies at the scene found a man suffering from traumatic injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent at a later date.