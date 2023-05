BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in southeast Bakersfield in a dirt lot on Cottonwood Road Sunday evening.

Deputies said they responded to a call just after 6 p.m., when officials arrived they found a man dead sitting inside a trailer in a lot just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials are describing the unidentified victims injuries as “suspicious” and has been ruled a homicide by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.