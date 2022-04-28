BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, 41, of Bakersfield, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Medical personnel transferred Jones to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries.

The Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

At the time of Jones’ death, his death was the 36th homicide in Kern County in 2022, according to 17 News data.