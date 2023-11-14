BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a man arrested in connection to an assault that left a man dead about nine months after the incident.

Michael David Davis, 62, of Bakersfield, was assaulted in the 9700 block of Greenacres Drive on Sept. 20, 2022, and died nine months later on June 12, 2023 due to complications of his injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Jeffrey Sellers, 19, was arrested on Sept. 21, 2022, in connection to the assault.

According to booking information, Sellers has not been charged with homicide-related offenses and is scheduled to appear in court next month.