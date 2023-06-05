BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KTET) — One person has died after a shooting, prompting Kern County Sheriff’s deputies to engage in a standoff at a home Monday morning on Decatur Street in Oildale.

KCSO deputies arrived at a residence on Decatur Street, just west of North Chester Avenue around 2:35 a.m. Officials at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the office said in a statement.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Throughout the investigation, officials learned a possible suspect possibly fled upstairs. After a SWAT callout was initiated, the home on Decatur Street was cleared.

According to KCSO spokesperson Lori Meza, there were other people in the home at the time of the standoff. The suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials evacuated people who live in the neighborhood while deputies conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story.