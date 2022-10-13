BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to KCSO.

Investigation revealed there are two suspects involved and one shot the victim, according to officials. Both left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.