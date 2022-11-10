BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Medical and fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to officials.

The man’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.