BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on Rembrandt Street in East Bakersfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a victim of a shooting around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

There have been 87 confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 news records.