BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of the Sand Canyon exit on the morning of June 6, 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner said Barraza-Acosta died of a gunshot wound to his shoulder and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on Barraza-Acosta’s death is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.