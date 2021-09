ALTA SIERRA, Calif. (KGET) - Firefighters are using all available options to curb the spread of the fire but it's one tactic in particular- used in the last 20 years of firefighting - that's allowed people to come back into their homes.

"We went to Bakersfield and we found a hotel that would accept us with the dog,” recalls Donna Dean of the moments she was to evacuate her home as the French Fire exploded. “We chose to stay down there until we were for sure that we could back up here because we did not want to have to go thru this again if we had to evacuate."