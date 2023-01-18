BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault on Oct. 13. A 40-year-old man, Daniel Robert Gregory, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Gregory was taken to a hospital but died the next day, the coroner’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials said one suspect allegedly involved in the shooting was arrested in Bakersfield on Oct. 20. The suspect was identified Wednesday by sheriff’s officials as Justin Anderson, 27.

Anderson was booked into the Kern County Jail on murder and conspiracy charges and is due in court on Thursday.

Investigators said they are searching for Shanendoah Jackson, 21, in connection to the killing. Jackson has an active warrant for murder, KCSO said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.