KCSO announces 1980 cold case victim has been identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced a woman found stabbed to death in 1980 has finally been identified. The case was previously covered by KGET-17 in the series Murdered and Forgotten, which can be viewed here.

KCSO, rounding out Crime Victim’s Rights Week, announced “Kern County Jane Doe #5” is truly Shirley Soosay. Soosay’s body was discovered in an almond orchard just north of Bakersfield. The department revealed she had been identified in February last year.

KCSO released a video presentation detailing the work that was done to identify Soosay over the last 4 decades, including the work of multiple agencies and organizations such as the DNA Doe Project.

