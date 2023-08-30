MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday marks four months since four people were fatally shot in the Mojave area and one family is still asking for answers.

“She was loved by so many people, everybody knows her. That’s something she wanted for everybody to remember her name and that’s going to go through us. We just want justice, until we can get it, I don’t feel we’ll be okay,” Angela Sanchez, sister of 33-year-old victim Martina Barraza, said.

The quadruple homicide happened on April 30 on H Street. The family of Barraza said they have been left in the dark over the last four months about what happened to Barraza the night she was killed.

“No one has told us anything, no one has called us, sheriff, deputies, nothing, to let us know this has happened, we have a suspect in custody, or we do have evidence or anything like that. We have zero communication with anyone, with any type of law enforcement,” Viviana Joaquin, sister of Barraza, said.

Barraza was a mother of five, with her youngest, Savannah, only four years old.

The family says the loss has been challenging for everyone to process, and now they want answers as to who did this to Martina and the other victims.

Both of Barraza’s sisters Viviana and Angela said answers will help bring the family some peace.

“Even though it’s not going to bring her back just to know that the suspect is in jail and that he does get what he deserves and he is in jail for life, hopefully that will bring us a little comfort,” Joaquin said.

“A part of us will always be missing but it will give us some peace of mind,” Sanchez said.

Still fearing that more months could pass without answers, the family is urging everyone to share any information that may help bring the victims justice.

“There were people here that used to hang out all the time, somebody has to know something and it’s time to speak up,” Sanchez said.

KCSO said they’re conducting an extensive investigation. However, with no update on a possible suspect, many questions remain, leaving residents uneasy about what happened to their loved ones.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.