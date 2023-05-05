BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been five days since a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, leaving the small desert community on edge.

The deadly shooting happened on April 30 just before midnight. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have interviewed several people but they don’t have suspects and have not determined a motive for the killings.

On Thursday, the Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the four victims:

Anna Hester, 34

Darius Canada, 31

Martina Barraza Jr., 33

Faith Asbury, 20

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to come forward, even if you think that information may not be crucial to the investigation.

Call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.