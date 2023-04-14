BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An intruder who forced himself into a home on Pla Vada Drive allegedly armed himself with a hatchet from the home’s garage before entering the home, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the man entered the home through the garage door, took a hatchet then entered the home. The intruder then allegedly attacked the homeowner with the hatchet.

The homeowner armed himself with a knife and then fatally stabbed the intruder. The homeowner is in stable condition, officials said. It is not immediately clear if anyone else was in the home.

Police say the intruder recently became a resident in a nearby sober living facility in the neighborhood and the intruder and homeowner did not know each other.