BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A relatively quiet neighborhood was awakened by gunshots Friday morning at around 6:30 am.

According to Bakersfield police, the shooting happened on Provincetown Avenue off Ashe Road.

Officers entered a home where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim, described as a young male in his early teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traces of blood and bloody sneakers were found along the sidewalk, leaving many to question what happened during the shooting. BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said it is too early to tell.

“This is too early, we’re still trying to figure out the circumstances that happened, and how we ended up with a teenager that was shot. That’s the goal of figuring out what happened,” said Pair.

Many families showed up looking for answers, asking police if their child or relative was involved and was alive. One of those family members was Jami Matteucci, who came after hearing her brother might have been there at the time of the shooting.

“To find out if my brother was OK. We just lost our mom a few weeks ago, so I heard the name of the street and I came as soon as I could. I can’t lose another family member,” said Matteucci.

Matteucci was not told much by police but now wants answers about what led to this.

“Unfortunately, someone has passed away here, and I can’t even imagine what their family is going through right now and I’m sorry. I don’t know what’s going on, but I pray that they find out who did this and that my brother is OK,” said Matteucci.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Sergeant Pair, no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation is underway.

“We’re looking for witnesses, we’re looking for video, we’re looking for history of the location,” Pair said. “These move at different paces as far as the investigations and we’re still at the very beginning of this trying to put the puzzle pieces together.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 661-327-7111.