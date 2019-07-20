Homicides down compared to this time last year

Kern County had the worst homicide rate in California last year according to statistics from the state Department of Justice, but kget.com’s Homicide Tracker proves 2018 was even worse than those state figures show.

And although it is no consolation to 2019 victims of violence, the Homicide Tracker shows a bit of statistical good news: The number of Kern Killings this year is sharply down from last year’s record pace.

At the midpoint of this year there had been 48 homicides in Kern, according to 17 News’ Homicide Tracker. At the same time last year, Kern County racked up 68 homicides.

For the second straight year Kern County had the state’s highest homicide rate, despite a decrease statewide of 4.9 percent in 2018. There were 11.1 homicides per 100,000 residents last year in Kern County. Humboldt County was a distant second at 8.1 homicides per 100,000 residents.

In California homicides have gone down with a total of 1,739 in 2018 compared to the 1,829 in 2017 according to the DOJ. Kern had the highest rate in both years.