Homicide Tracker: Grim milestone for Kern County Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The latest homicide near Delano is a grim milestone for Kern County -- 100 homicides so far this year. That number will likely increase with cases still pending and 28 days before the end of the year.



Kern County broke records last year with the highest homicide rate in the state and the most homicides in our county's history.



This year is shaping up to be even worse. On average, someone is killed about every three days in Kern County.



There's been an increase the number of double homicides. In nine cases this year -- two or more people died -- including a mass shooting. Javier Casarez went on a deadly rampage in September killing five people, including his ex-wife and coworkers, before turning the gun on himself. This homicide made national headlines -- but not all of these cases garnered as much attention.

In June, Vincent Valdez and Samuel Atkinson were beaten to death their throats slit and bodies set on fire near the entrance to an Arvin vineyard -- a horrific crime that remains unsolved. It's one of more than 50 cases unsolved this year.

James Kulstad was shot and killed leaving a small house party in southwest Bakersfield. He's now known as one of the Bakersfield 3.

His mother, Diane Bryne said, "James was a person that walked into the room and it became 100 times brighter. James had a personality that everybody loved. And when they talk about James' death they can't believe it because they can't believe anyone would want to kill him."



Bryne has been outspoken to find justice her son and others -- organizing a rally to bring awareness to unsolved cases.



So far this year, 8 victims have been children, under 18 years old. The youngest, Abel Norwood, was just two months old. His parents have been charged with first-degree murder.



Since we've been keeping track of homicides, 93307 has been the deadliest zip code. That's again true so far this year.

To see the stories of each victim and statistics go to the KGET Homicide Tracker.