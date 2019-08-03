Homicide numbers down this summer compared to this time last year

In Kern County there are a few things that are consistent — heat and homicides.

In 2018, Kern County ranked number one in homicides with 11.1 per 100,000 residents.

Through the first eight months of the year there is a silver lining.

At this time last year, our KGET.com’s Homicide Tracker recorded 78 confirmed homicides.

A year later, Kern County has seen a decrease in homicides. With only two days into August there have been 58 confirmed homicides, 20 fewer than this time last year.

Of the 58 homicides for 2019 in Kern County, 42 were shootings, 16 have either occurred through some form of assault like stabbing or through a fight.

There have been some days in Kern County when multiple homicides have occurred . In 2019 there has been four double homicides in the first eight months at this time last year there were seven double homicides heading into August.

The numbers so far into this year has shown a significant decrease. Kern County ended 2018 with 111 confirmed homicides in 2018.