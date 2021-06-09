Homicide investigation underway near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide in a rural area west of Wasco.

KCSO deputies responded to McCombs Road and Gun Club Road at around 11:35 AM. A victim was found with “obvious trauma” and declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. KCSO did not have suspect info to release at the time. Anyone with information helpful to investigators should call KCSO at (661) 861-3110, or leave an anonymous tip through Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.