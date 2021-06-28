Homicide investigation underway after man found dead along Weedpatch Highway

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead along Weedpatch Highway. The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the 900 block of the highway around 4 a.m. Monday for reports of a victim of a shooting.

KCSO says that when they arrived they found a man with trauma to his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.