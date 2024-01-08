BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One victim is unresponsive after Kern County sheriffs confirmed a homicide investigation in east Bakersfield Sunday night.

On Jan. 7, officers reported to a possible shooting incident near Sterling Road and Eucalyptus Drive just after 8:10 p.m. One victim was unresponsive when officials arrived on scene, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the victim is unclear. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will release more information after the investigation.