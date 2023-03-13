BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened Saturday night, according to a news release from the office.

Deputies found the victim outside a home around 7:30 p.m. and the person appeared to have been violently assaulted, KCSO said. Detectives did not say where the homicide happened or if there are any suspects at large.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is made available.