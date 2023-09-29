BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate’s death at North Kern State Prison in Delano is being investigated as a homicide according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Prison officials said Josafat Bonifacio, 32, was stabbed and died of his injuries on Sept. 28.

Officials allege inmates, Andrew Jimenez, 30, and Anthony Rivera, 28, attacked Bonifacio, with an inmate-made weapon, CDCR officials said in a release.

Bonifacio suffered multiple stab wounds prompting prison staff to render life-saving aid, but died while being transported to a hospital.

No staff or additional inmates were injured during the incident, officials said.

Jimenez and Rivera have been moved to restricted housing during the process of the homicide investigation.

Bonifacio was transferred from Los Angeles County on May 30, 2023, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.

Jimenez, was also received from Los Angeles County on Oct. 18, 2021, to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and great bodily injury, according to officials.

Rivera was admitted into NKSP on Feb. 3, 2012 to serve life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and possession and owning a firearm by felon or addict.