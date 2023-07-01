BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lamont that left one victim dead.

According to KCSO, deputies assigned to the Lamont substation responded to a call at approximately 11:56 p.m. on June 30 to the 1500 block of Bear Mountain Boulevard to a victim of a shooting.

Deputies said when investigators arrived, they received word that the shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Weedpatch Highway, about 6 miles from the location of the report.

The victim was transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, according to KCSO. KCSO did not provide a description of the victim.

Homicide detectives are on scene and investigating. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.