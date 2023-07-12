BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been just over five years since two friends were fatally shot outside Sam’s Market in Lamont. The wife and mother of one of the victims are still asking the community for justice.

“Son, father, very good friend for anybody that needed help,” is how Diorica Prieto described her husband, Simon Prieto.

Prieto, 27, and his friend Carlos Gomez, 21, were both victims of the unsolved fatal shooting on July 6, 2018, outside of Sam’s Market at Paradise Road and Waco Avenue.

KGET previously reported Simon Prieto and Gomez were heading to the store to prepare for friends to come over. Gomez was shot first and Prieto tried to run, but he was fatally struck by gunfire.

“What we want is justice … justice for him, justice for his friend Carlos. It’s been five years and we still have no answers,” Diorica Prieto told 17 News.

Simon Prieto left behind his family and four children. Theresa Prieto, Simon’s mother, says Simon and his daughter and another relative share a birthday and the family continues to celebrate all three.

“We go to Simon’s grave, we sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him and my two granddaughters,” Teresa Prieto said. “It’s sad, because we have to go to the cemetery to celebrate my son’s birthday.”

Theresa Prieto told 17 News Simon lived his whole life in Lamont. While growing up he played football, baseball and watched soccer.

Diorica, Theresa and their family are keeping Simon’s memory alive.

Diorica says every Christmas they watch a memorial video of Simon and say phrases that remind them of him.

“On my birthday, they threw me a party and we put a portrait of Simon with us so he can be with us,” she said.

Diorica and Theresa only want justice for Simon and Gomez.

Since 2018, family and friends have held a vigil outside Sam’s Market to honor Simon and Carlos Gomez.

“Every July 6, we gather together outside the store. Lots of people go,” Theresa Prieto said. “At 8:32 p.m. we release balloons in honor of Carlos and Simon.”

The sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made and there are no new leads in connection to Simon Prieto and Carlos Gomez’s killings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.