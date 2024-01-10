BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was pronounced dead and another was hospitalized with severe injuries Wednesday after a stabbing at a southwest Bakersfield home, according to police.

Bakersfield police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Anacostia Way at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

A man found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man arrived at a hospital with severe stab wounds and was listed as stable, police said in a statement late Wednesday night.

Officials did not release information on a potential suspect or suspects. The deceased victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

