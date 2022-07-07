OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home in Oildale.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Thursday. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue for a report of a possible dead female inside.

When Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they located a female inside the residence suffering a possible stab wound. Fire and medical personnel arrived and pronounced the female dead at the scene.

A neighbor told 17 News they often heard arguing coming from the house in question.

“The one thing we do know is that there’s been a lot of arguing over there for quite some time,” said Ronald and Margie Smith. “But we have no idea.”

Homicide detectives were called out and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 861-3110 of Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.