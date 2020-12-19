UPDATE: Suspect dead, 1 officer listed as stable at hospital following shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man has died after he shot at officers and officers fired back Friday afternoon on Maria Angelica Street. One officer is recovering a nearby hospital, the department said.

Bakersfield police were called to a home in the 8700 block Maria Angelica Street in Southwest Bakersfield near McKee Road. They were called to the area just before 4 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun making suicidal statements. BPD says the man was armed walking in the neighborhood.

Police scanner audio from Broadcastify

The department said officers and a mental health evaluation team were called to the scene. According to police, officers made contact with the man, but the man began to pull out a gun from his waistband. Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair said officers fired at least one rubber bullet at him before the man tried to run.

Sgt. Robert Pair said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. In a release Friday night, the department said the man ran past an officer and fired several times hitting one of the officers at the scene. Other officers pursued him and fired, wounding the man. Another officer was grazed by a bullet and was treated for a minor injury.

Video from a doorbell camera shared with 17 News appears to show the shooting as it happens. As many as 14 gunshots could be heard on the video.

The hospitalized officer is expected to survive and was listed as stable at a nearby hospital.

The man shot by police was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. He will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The department said all officers involved were wearing body cameras and the department will release the video at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

