BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a juvenile has been killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Flower and Brown streets just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Bakersfield police Lt. Rick Dossey said officers found a male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. Dossey said the boy was in his teens.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.