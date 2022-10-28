BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police.

Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m.

According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the 15-year-old at a later time.

Officials said a suspect fled and entered a nearby residence following the shooting. Police surrounded the home and a 28-year-old suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested.

The suspect in the shooting was identified by police as Austin French, 28, of Bakersfield. French was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder and two counts of assault with a firearm, according to inmate records.

French is being held without bail and is due in court on Nov. 1.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.